An island musician battled through an early swathe of toothache to complete a 12-hour gig raising funds for Hospice Isle of Man.
Eoin Molyneux, who is a regular performer across the island’s gig scene, played a number of different songs for 12 hours straight from 12.30pm to 12.30am.
Setting the rule of not being allowed to repeat any songs, Eoin also only took a 15-minute break once every three hours - but it was an early bout of toothache that proved to be an issue.
Talking about the gig, Eoin said: ‘Unfortunately, a few days before the event, I came down with severe toothache and was put on antibiotics, which made things tough at the start.
‘Dealing with that on top of everything else wasn’t ideal, but thankfully, as the day went on, I managed to push through.
‘The first couple of hours were the toughest, but once I got halfway through I’d "broken the back of it," and from then on it was much more fun.
‘I must admit that overall it went very well and I was happy with it.’
Eoin was joined by a number of spectators throughout the day, including his own music students who turned up to support him.
Then, later on at night, a large group of West Didsbury and Chorlton fans - following their game against FC Isle of Man at the Bowl - ‘completely packed out’ the Quids Inn venue.
Eoin said: ‘Having some of my students and their parents come along at the start to cheer me on was a huge morale boost.
‘Then, at the end of the evening, a big group of football fans arrived and took things to the next level with crowd surfing and chanting - it turned into an absolutely overwhelming experience.
‘I’ve had a lot of support since the event, especially from the travelling fans who have sent me plenty of videos and photos.
‘Most people have just been asking “how did you manage it” and “how’s your voice holding up”.’
Eoin looked to raise money for Hospice Isle of Man through the gig, who took ‘great care’ of his mum towards the end of her life.
£960 has currently been raised, with Eoin initially setting a target of £1,000 on his JustGiving page.
Talking about his mum, Eoin said: ‘She was always supportive of me and my music, often coming along to the pubs and gigs I played in and around Chichester while I was at university.
‘After my dad passed away, she looked for ways to support both my brother and me, as well as others going through similar loss.
‘She completed a bereavement course and went on to volunteer at the Hospice. When she later became ill, she really appreciated the care and time she spent there.
‘I wouldn’t want to speak for her, but I’d like to think she’d be proud of me - if not also shaking her head slightly and saying I was daft for even trying it!’