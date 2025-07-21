But First Promotions have confirmed that musician Ed Harcourt is set to perform at the Erin Arts Centre in September.
Making his debut with the Mercury Prize-nominated ‘Here Be Monsters’ in 2001, Harcourt has released a series of albums under his own name characterised by emotional expression, strong song writing, and imaginative elements.
Ten albums have followed his debut, including ‘Strangers’ in 2004; ‘Back Into The Woods’ in 2013, which was recorded in eight hours; and ‘Furnaces’, which explores themes of family against a backdrop of apocalyptic imagery.
Following the 2016 release of Furnaces, Harcourt shifted focus to instrumental work with the soundscape albums ‘Beyond The End’ and ‘Monochrome To Colour’.
In 2024, he released his latest full-length album, ‘El Magnifico’, which received widespread critical acclaim in both the UK and the US.
Rob Cope from But First Promotions commented: ‘Ed was recommended to us by Tom Bright who came over to perform at the Erin Arts Centre in March this year, and since then his album El Magnifico has been on constant rotation in the Cope household.
‘We are again very lucky to have another high-calibre artist perform in such an intimate environment, and we are very much looking forward to welcoming Ed to the Isle of Man.’
Tickets for the show on Saturday, September 6 are priced at £27.50, and to purchase them you can visit https://www.ticketsource.co.uk/butfirstpromotions
