If you have a craving for a show or event, here is your guide to the VillaGaiety’s events over the next week.
To celebrate 60 Years of the Isle of Man Arts Council, join them for an unforgettable evening of local variety performances, dancing, and celebration as Strictly Manx returns to the Villa Marina with a twist.
The evening will be headlined by an exclusive live appearance from none other than Strictly Come Dancing’s Head Judge, Shirley Ballas.
The show will take place on Saturday, July 19 at 7:30pm, with tickets costing £28 for adults and £25 for over 65s and under 16s.
Roger Waters This Is Not A Drill: Live from Prague - Broadway Cinema
Roger Waters, founding member and creative force behind the legendary Pink Floyd, brings to the screen his live show.
Directed by Sean Evans and Roger Waters, the film encompasses an entire sixty year career.
The film will have two showings on Wednesday July 23 (7pm) and Sunday July 27 (3pm), with tickets costing £18 for adults.
Tony Christie: The Great Farewell - Gaiety Theatre
From one of the biggest selling singles of the past two decades ‘Is This The Way to Amarillo’, to other classics, new singles and show-stopping covers.
Tickets cost £30 and the show takes place at 7:30pm on Thursday, July 24.