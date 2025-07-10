The founder of an island IT firm has been honoured with a prestigious national industry award.
William Duquemin of Douglas-based BuildIT won in the ‘Community Expert’ category at the 2025 Tech for Techs Awards.
The awards, which are now in their fourth year, celebrate excellence in the UK’s independent tech sector.
The Tech for Techs group combines nearly 2,000 brands, distributors and independent retailers within the UK and Ireland.
The Isle of Man company was nominated by clients, brands, and community members, many of whom highlighted BuildIT’s ‘above and beyond’ attitude and ‘unmatched dedication to service’.
Talking about the award success, William said: ‘Being recognised amongst the industry’s leading names is a true privilege, and this success would not have been possible without the hard work and passion of our team, as well as the ongoing support from our brand partners, customers, and the wider community.’
BuildIT offer a range of services from IT hardware and software to repairs, wi-fi solutions and front-line support.
