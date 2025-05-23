Elite Theatre Arts is set to bring the magic of Mary Poppins to the Isle of Man this August.
The local theatre company is giving young performers the opportunity to train with West End stars, with Matthew Cox (’Mary Poppins’, ‘Dick Whittington’) and Naoimh Morgan (’Cats’ the movie, BBC’s ‘Hope Street’, choreographer on Apple TV’s ‘The Buccaneers’) are coming over especially to help run two Mary Poppins-themed workshops.
Each workshop will take place over three days, during which there’ll be singing, dancing, acting, and fun all inspired by the classic musical.
You also don’t have to be a student with Elite Theatre to take part, as the sessions are available to everyone.
A spokesperson from Elite Theatre commented: ‘In true Mary Poppins generosity, one student from each workshop will be awarded a year’s full scholarship to attend classes at Elite Theatre Arts.
‘The person chosen will not only be talented but also embody the school’s core values of positivity, kindness, commitment, and teamwork.’
These workshops will be truly special,’ added Tony Eccles, co-founder of Elite Theatre Arts.
‘It’s a rare opportunity for young people in the Isle of Man to work with professionals of this calibre – and we’re so proud to be able to offer these kinds of events.’
Both workshops will take place at Ballakermeen High School, the first being for those aged 8 to 12 and will run from August 18 to August 20.
The second is for people aged 13 to 18, and will run from August 21 to August 23.
The cost of each workshop is £135 and only limited places are available.
To reserve a spot or find out more, you can either email [email protected] or message via the Elite Theatre Arts Facebook page.
You can also get in touch by calling 07624 231871.