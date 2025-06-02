The London Manx Society paid tribute to celebrated Manx artist and designer Archibald Knox at its annual lunch held on 31 May.
Guest speaker Chris Hobdell, managing director of the Archibald Knox Forum, gave a presentation exploring Knox’s life, work and lasting influence. Born on the Isle of Man in 1864, Knox became a leading figure in early modern design, best known for fusing the Arts and Crafts movement, Art Nouveau, and Celtic Revival to create a distinctive, enduring style.
Knox’s career included teaching art locally and working in London, where his designs for Liberty & Co. brought him international recognition. He is also remembered for his association with the London Manx Society, having attended meetings and spoken at events during his lifetime.
This year’s lunch comes as the Isle of Man hosts a major commemorative programme dedicated to Knox. Organised by the Archibald Knox Forum in partnership with Manx National Heritage, the initiative includes a new exhibition at the Manx Museum titled KNOX: Order & Beauty.
The exhibition, which opened on 5 April and runs until 1 March 2026, features over 200 works drawn from public collections and private lenders across the British Isles. It is the largest display of Knox’s work ever assembled and highlights how the island’s natural landscape and Celtic and Norse heritage shaped his designs.
As part of the exhibition launch, a series of talks was held at the Manx Museum, featuring experts including Dr Stephen Martin, Anthony Bernbaum and Paul Carter Robinson.
The London Manx Society’s annual lunch also included a raffle, with prizes donated by the Isle of Man Steam Packet Company, The Fynoderee Distillery, and Chris Hobdell, who contributed a replica Archibald Knox picture frame.
The society continues to welcome new members. Further information is available at www.londonmanxsociety.co.uk or by emailing [email protected].