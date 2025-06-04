The BIG Corporate Challenge is set to return this year following its successful debut in 2024.
The event sees up to 20 local businesses competing in a high-energy evening of inflatable games, laughter, and team spirit – all to raise money for Hospice Isle of Man.
Modelled on the much-loved BBC show ‘It’s a Knockout’, the challenge promises foam, giant inflatables and quirky obstacle courses, with games such as I’m a Celebrity, Cannon Run, Beat the Cube, Teletubby Challenge and more.
Teams of up to 10 will battle it out, with medals awarded to the winners.
The BIG Corporate Challenge takes place on Wednesday, July 2 at Vagabonds Rugby Club.
Entry is £500 per team, and places are limited to 20 teams. To register, visit hospice.org.im/bigchallenge