Helen Winter is a textile artist who mainly uses wool to create stunning artwork pieces and loves to pass on the ‘fabulous craft’ to others through fun, interactive workshops. She lives with her daughter Becca and two German shorthaired pointers, The Pointer Sisters, Dolly and Daisy, who brings so much laughter and naughtiness to the home and are important part of her art business. Helen likes nothing more than walking to gain inspiration for her art, horse riding to recharge her batteries and visiting friends in the UK.