Music lovers will have the chance to enjoy an eclectic evening of live performance when the Isle of Man Wind Orchestra (IoMWO) joins forces with the Queen Elizabeth II High School Wind Band for a special concert in Peel.
The concert takes place on Friday, February 6 at 7.30pm and marks the 10th anniversary of the annual joint performances between the two ensembles, which began in 2016.
According to conductor John Kinley, who leads both groups and is also a teacher at QEII, the collaboration offers valuable opportunities for young musicians.
‘I wanted the school’s wind players to perform alongside more experienced musicians and explore a more adventurous repertoire, while also showcases what they’ve been learning in school,’ he said.
‘The concert has forged friendships across the age ranges and encourages QEII students that there is a band to progress to once they leave school.’
Several current members of the IoMWO began their musical journeys in the QEII Wind Band, highlighting the success of the partnership.
The IoMWO is a community orchestra with more than 40 members, performing across the island as well as touring and competing overseas.
Students are supported by adult helpers, many of whom are former pupils and current members of the orchestra.
The programme will feature both bands performing separately before a grand finale with more than 70 musicians on stage together.
Audiences can expect a wide-ranging selection of music, from Ed Sheeran and Ozzy Osbourne to Stravinsky, The Beatles and Shostakovich, with popular stage and screen music also included.
Tickets cost £5 for adults and are free for children (tickets still required). They are available from the school reception, on the door, or by calling 01624 841000. Proceeds will support the QEII High School Association.
Free parking and refreshments will be available.