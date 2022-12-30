Tonight (Thursday)

- The Internal Affair at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Clash Vooar and Paul and Annie at Peel Centenary Centre’s Atholl Room, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Ian Thompson at The Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.

- Phil Rock at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9pm.

- Funky Friday Fun karaoke and disco at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-1am.

- Alex Harris at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Brown Sugar at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at The Ginger Hall, Sulby, 9.30pm.

- Big Shot at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

Saturday

- Shoddywaddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas, 8.30pm.

- Ian Thompson at The British, Douglas, 9pm.

- Dickie Kelly at The Sidings, Castletown, 9pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at The Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.

- Karaoke at The Whitestone, Ballasalla, 9pm-late.

- Saturday Shenanigans karaoke, disco and dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-1am.

-NinjaFingers at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

-Harvey Mushman at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.

- Miss Dynamite at The Mitre, Ramsey.

Sunday

- Traditional Manx music session at The Manor, Willaston, 1pm-4pm.

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, 3.15pm, then Riffs Open Mic, all musicians and performers welcome at 7.30pm.

- Karaoke FM at The Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.

- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks, Douglas.

Wednesday

- Paul and Annie in Foyer Lunchtime Concert, House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm.

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.