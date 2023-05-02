Tonight (Thursday)

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Ian Thompson at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Karaoke FM at The Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- DSF Unplugged final with Biskee Brisht, Mike Wade and Ian Allen, and Sunset Jet at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, doors open 7pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Funky Friday Fun karaoke and disco night at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm to 1am.

- Trevor John Shimmin at The Saddle, Douglas, 9pm.

- Bahuki at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- The Boneyard at The Union, Castletown, 9.15pm.

- Dave Holland at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- The Fossils at The Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- David Castro at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Little Miss Dynamite at The Heron, Anagh Coar.

- Toby Higgs at The Empress Hotel, Douglas.

Saturday

- Jon Lightfield in Foyer Lunchtime Concert at the House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm.

- Francesca May at The Bridge, Douglas, 6.30pm.

- Ian Thompson at The Blind Pig, Douglas, 8pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm-10pm.

- Saturday Shenanigans karaoke, disco and dance tunes at The Royal George, Ramsey, 9pm-1am.

- Eoin Molyneux at The Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.

- Highwayves and Half Naked Headline at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 9pm.

- David Castro at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 9pm.

- Night Time Tennis at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Totally 80s at 1886, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Harvey Mushman at The Creek, Peel, 9.30pm.

- Bon Jelski at The Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- Karaoke at the Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm.

- Little Miss Dynamite at The Commercial, Ramsey.

- Blank Canvas at Secret Pizza, Castletown.

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.

- Toby Higgs at The Manor, Willaston.

Sunday

- Karaoke Stars with Nige T at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by Toby Higgs at 7.30pm.

- DJ Karaoke and Disco at O’Donnells, Douglas, 7pm-10pm.

- Karayoke with Ray Sloane at Jaks, Douglas.

Wednesday

- Relative Impact at The Sailors’ Shelter, Peel, 8pm.

- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.