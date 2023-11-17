A variety show celebrating the island’s culture and the magic of a Manx Christmas returns to the Gaiety Theatre for a sixth year.
Manannan’s Winterfest, a staple part of festivities for many families, takes place on Friday, December 8.
One of the organisers, David Kilgallon, told Island Life: ‘As always the audience can expect the warmth of Christmas on stage, with songs, music, dance, drama and comedy in the hopes you leave with a winter glow.
‘It’s a real celebration of our culture here on the island.’
This year’s line-up features a stage full of Manx talent.
It includes, amongst others, Kirk Michael Chamber Orchestra, Platform Vocal Ensemble, Cooil Hand Fluke, Dot Tilbury and Geoff Corkish, A cast from Elf the Musical, Chris and Howard Caine, Simon Clarke and Johnny Kaighin, Eve Puzzar, Orry Wilson and Aalish Kilgallon.
David said: ‘For me I think the highlights will be hearing over 50 people perform on the Gaiety stage will be something else this year.
‘Two musical numbers in particular will guarantee the hairs on the back of your next stand up.’
He added: ‘We’re now into the sixth year and musically, this year feels different again to any other year, with hints of classical, jazz, modern and traditional genres all blending together to create one evening of unique entertainment at the Gaiety Theatre.’
Asked how rehearsals were going, David said: ‘It’s coming together quite well now, with a number of rehearsals under way to get everybody together and run some big numbers.
‘It’s always tricky to get people together all at the same time at this time of year but when we do manage it, it feels magical!’
David said they were excited to have some VIP tickets on sale for pre-show drinks in the Winterfest Bar.
Enjoy a Fyn and tonic or Glashtyn rum and ginger along with a Noa mince pie, plus live music, to ease you into the spirit.
Manannan’s Winterfest starts at 7.30pm on Friday, December 8.
VIP tickets cost £32 for the stalls and £35 for the circle. The stalls are £23 for adults, £17 for under 16s. Circle tickets are £27. Tickets are available from the Villa Gaiety box office on 600555, from the Welcome Centre and online at www.villagaiety.com
Manannan’s Winterfest forms part of the Villa Gaiety’s busy Christmas entertainment programme, designed to cater for every age and genre. It also includes 4 Seasons Explained with Vladimir and Anton Jablokov, A Wurlitzer Christmas Spectacular with Dr Peter Litman and the Cathedral Choir. There’s nostalgia aplenty with Boney M and their special guests Heatwave, and the Retrospect Christmas party night will return for an evening of soul and Motown classics.
There’s classical music with the Isle of Man Symphony Orchestra’s Gala Concert and light-hearted musical fun with Centre Stage’s production of Elf the Musical.
The grand finale is the pantomime. Aladdin and his magic carpet will fly into the Gaiety from December 16 to 31.