The hunt has officially began for this year’s Manx Youth Bard.
It will be the seventh bard chosen in a competitive opportunity for young poets aged between 10 to 17 who live in the island.
Sponsored this year by Aura Bar and Bistro, with the support of the Isle of Man Arts Council, Culture Vannin, Henry Bloom Noble Library and Heads Up Design, the annual competition celebrates the island’s rich cultural heritage and the art of poetry and storytelling.
Bridge Carter, one of the organisers, shared her delight: ‘We’re all very excited to be launching this year’s competition and can’t wait to see what talent and creativity our wonderful young poets bring to the stage this year.
‘The Manx Youth Bard is a unique role, one that not only celebrates poetry but also helps to inspire deeper connections with our island’s cultural heritage.’
Applications have now opened for the competition, with the deadline for entries being Friday, February 28 at midnight.
Entrants can submit up to three original poems, with no set theme, showcasing their creativity and passion.
Those selected will perform their work at the final auditions, which will be held at the Henry Bloom Noble Library in Douglas, where the winner will be announced on the evening of Friday, March 7.
The 2025 Manx Youth Bard will hold the prestigious title for one year, donning the bardic robes and representing Manx culture at selected events throughout their tenure.
The current Manx Youth Bard, Nehall Kilari, and his predecessors have all demonstrated the terrific opportunities the position offers. This includes performing at various community events and schools as well as collaborating with the Manx Bards and other creatives.
Details on how to enter, including the competition rules and entry form, can be found on the Manx Bard Facebook page, the Henry Bloom Noble Library in Douglas or by emailing [email protected].
A spokesperson said: ‘Don’t miss the chance of becoming part of the Manx Bard family and contributing to the island’s celebrated tradition of poetry and storytelling.’
The current Manx Bard, Jordanne Kennaugh, added: ‘If you are an aspiring poet between the age of 10 and 17, this is the perfect opportunity to get involved in the poetry scene, show your skills and showcase your work!
‘I have the privilege of announcing the new Youth Bard, and will be compering the evening of the their inauguration.’