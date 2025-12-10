An international art project celebrating Manx language, heritage and community has been launched as part of the celebrations for Blein ny Gaelgey - the Year of the Manx Language - in 2026.
Threads of Connection, created by Isle of Man artist Colette Davies, invites people around the world with links to the island to contribute to a collective artwork combining poetry, photography and craft.
The project centres on a large quilt made from cyanotype-printed fabric panels.
Cyanotype is a historical photographic technique that produces blue images using sunlight and photosensitive chemicals.
Participants are asked to submit a digital image inspired by Da My Phobble Hene (To My Own People) by Manx poet Kathleen Faragher. The images may reflect memories, family stories, landscapes, language or emotions connected to themes in the poem. Each submission will be turned into a hand-printed blue-and-white panel to be stitched into the final quilt.
Colette said: ‘Threads of Connection is a celebration of identity, memory, and belonging. Each panel becomes a visual story, a photographic echo, a fragment of memory, or an interpretation of Manx language, linking the diaspora with the Isle of Man and its enduring cultural heritage.’
She said the project aims to create a bridge between past and present by grounding the work in Faragher’s poetry, and hopes contributors will explore their own relationship with Manx culture while connecting with others globally.
People from across the Manx diaspora are invited to take part, including cultural organisations, artists and anyone with personal or ancestral ties to the island. No artistic background is required, and submissions are welcomed from all ages and experience levels.
Once complete, the quilt will be displayed publicly on the Isle of Man, with potential opportunities to exhibit during Yn Chruinnaght and the Year of Manx Language events in 2026.
An online showcase will also be created so international contributors can view the completed work.
Organisers say the digital exhibition will highlight the range of responses and demonstrate how shared creativity can connect people across different locations.
Submissions are open until 31 December 2025. Contributors should send a digital image in JPEG or PNG format that reflects their personal connection to the Isle of Man or responds to the imagery and emotions explored in Faragher’s poem.
The project intends to bring together members of the global Manx community by combining individual stories into a single collaborative artwork. Organisers say the finished quilt will serve as a visual record of the many ways people relate to Manx identity, heritage and language.
Organised by Jeebin, the Manx Language Network, Blein ny Gaelgey: Year of the Manx Language aims to promote a positive image of Manx, increase participation, and inspire creativity, innovation, and establish a lasting legacy for Manx.
The year-long campaign will feature a lengthy programme of concerts, events, workshops, educational projects, and cultural experiences across the Isle of Man and beyond during 2026.
All the activities will be open to everyone from curious beginners to fluent speakers.