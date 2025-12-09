It has become an important part of the Christmas build-up for many as Manannan’s Winterfest returned for its eighth year last week.
The festive variety show is a celebration of Manx culture and the talent able to bring it to such vivid life on the stage.
From traditional folk to interpretive dance and comedy to choirs, the event held over two nights at the Gaiety had everything.
Manannan’s Winterfest was formed by local musicians Dave Kilgallon and Malcolm Stitt in 2018 and has gained momentum ever since.
Performers were backed by Douglas Town Band and the house band, consisting of Dave, Malcolm, Gareth Moore, Jamie Smith, Katie Lawrence, Kirsty Lawrence and Russell Cowin.
Among those performing were the Blue Train Saxophone Quartet, Mannin Youth Dance Company, Arts Hub Youth Theatre, Mine’s a Shanty, Ruth Keggin, harpist Rachel Hair and comedy stalwarts The Deemsters.
There were also intriguing drama performances with Kyle Withington’s account of a local winter take with Sonia Callin as Granny Mona and a ghostly interlude with Alex Duncan and Joff Whitten’s take on MR James’ The Mezzotint.
Meanwhile, Zac Colligon also performed a self-penned song written specifically for Manannan’s Winterfest.
It was also unclear whether Dot Tilbury would appear after the sad loss of her partner-in-crime Geoff Corkish who was a giant in the island’s culture scene and a staple at Winterfest.
But Dot performed with her usual humour and energy with a hilarious ventriloquist’s dummy routine with Simon Clarke.
Manannan’s Winterfest was held on Thursday and Friday of last week and is set to return again for 2026 when we can expect another unforgettable night showcasing the best of the island’s talent.
Below are some amazing photos by Dave Bell of DK Photography who captured some of the best moments at the show.