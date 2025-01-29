Young performers from across the island recently came together for the annual Young Singer of Mann competition at the Erin Arts Centre.
For the second year running, the competition had a record number of entrants - with 52 taking to the stage.
There were two categories - the Junior Singer of Mann (ages seven to 12) and the Young Singer of Mann (ages 13 to 18).
The winner of this year’s Junior Singer of Mann was Lowenna Joughin, with Frida Anderson coming in second and Lara Goosen finishing third.
Meanwhile, Parker Kissack and Frida Pettit were awarded a special prize.
The Young Singer of Mann title went to Breesha Kelsey, with Eva Griffiths and Alexis Wilson finishing second and third respectively.
Special prizes were awarded in this category to Millie Craddock and Ealish Creer.
Pip Rolfe, creative director at the Erin Arts Centre, said: ‘We'd like to say a very special thanks to our judges - Jane Corkill (chair), Chris Sullivan, Ruth Keggin Gell and Ruby Biscoe-Taylor who gave their time and expertise, helping to make the event such a success.
‘The standard on both days was really high and we'd like to say a big thank you to all the singers, as well as the teachers and parents who prepared them for the event.’