Young performers from across the island recently came together for the annual Young Singer of Mann competition at the Erin Arts Centre.

For the second year running, the competition had a record number of entrants - with 52 taking to the stage.

There were two categories - the Junior Singer of Mann (ages seven to 12) and the Young Singer of Mann (ages 13 to 18).

The winner of this year’s Junior Singer of Mann was Lowenna Joughin, with Frida Anderson coming in second and Lara Goosen finishing third.

Meanwhile, Parker Kissack and Frida Pettit were awarded a special prize.

The Young Singer of Mann title went to Breesha Kelsey, with Eva Griffiths and Alexis Wilson finishing second and third respectively.

Special prizes were awarded in this category to Millie Craddock and Ealish Creer.

Pip Rolfe, creative director at the Erin Arts Centre, said: ‘We'd like to say a very special thanks to our judges - Jane Corkill (chair), Chris Sullivan, Ruth Keggin Gell and Ruby Biscoe-Taylor who gave their time and expertise, helping to make the event such a success.

‘The standard on both days was really high and we'd like to say a big thank you to all the singers, as well as the teachers and parents who prepared them for the event.’

Jane Corkill and Breesha Kelsey
Jane Corkill and Breesha Kelsey (Erin Arts Centre)
Jane Corkill and Frida Anderson
Jane Corkill and Frida Anderson (Erin Arts Centre)
Left to right bottom row: Lara Goosen (third place junior), Frida Anderson (second place junior) and Lowenna Joughin (first place junior) with the judging panel
Left to right bottom row: Lara Goosen (third place junior), Frida Anderson (second place junior) and Lowenna Joughin (first place junior) with the judging panel (Erin Arts Centre)
Jane Corkill and Eva Griffiths
Jane Corkill and Eva Griffiths (Erin Arts Centre)
Lowenna Joughin and the judging panel
Lowenna Joughin and the judging panel (Erin Arts Centre)
Orry Wilson and accompanist Madeline Kelly
Orry Wilson and accompanist Madeline Kelly (Erin Arts Centre)
The Young Singer of Mann winners with the judging panel
The Young Singer of Mann winners with the judging panel (Erin Arts Centre)
Pip Rolfe from the Erin Arts Centre
Pip Rolfe from the Erin Arts Centre (Erin Arts Centre)