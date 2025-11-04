A new art exhibition at the Erin Arts Centre is set to unite many of the Isle of Man’s leading artists in a celebration of language, community, and creativity.
‘Through Quirk’s Eyes’, organised by the Manx language charity Mooinjer Veggey, will open with a private viewing on January 9 before welcoming the public from January 10 to February 9.
The exhibition is a major cultural event for the island, featuring 18 established Manx artists who have each been invited to create and curate a work inspired by the imagination and influence of the late William Thomas Quirk.
Quirk, a poet, teacher, and well-known cultural figure, is remembered for his contributions to Manx education and his passion for the island’s heritage.
Artists taking part include Sally Black, Darren Jackson, Steph Quayle, Helen Faragher, Clare Payne, Juan Moore, Katie Summerville, Kim Tastagh, Ongky Wijana, Stedhead, Graham Hall, Andrew Mackellar, Abi Hiskey, Bruno Cavellec, Eve Adams, and Ella Magee among others.
Each artist has been encouraged to interpret Quirk’s legacy through their own creative lens, resulting in a diverse and distinctive collection that reflects the vitality of the island’s contemporary art scene.
The exhibition aims to highlight not only the depth of local artistic talent but also the enduring role of language and imagination in shaping Manx identity.
All of the works on display will be available for purchase through a community auction, with bids submitted either via ballot boxes at the Erin Arts Centre or by email to [email protected].
Minimum bids will apply to some pieces, and the funds raised will go toward supporting Mooinjer Veggey’s educational and cultural programmes.
Organisers have said the initiative is intended to bring the public into direct engagement with the arts while helping sustain projects that nurture the island’s linguistic heritage.
Mooinjer Veggey, which translates from Manx Gaelic as ‘little people’, was founded in 1996 with the goal of making the Manx language accessible to children and families across the Isle of Man.
Over the past three decades, it has become a cornerstone of the island’s language revival, operating nurseries, toddler groups, and providing support to the world’s only fully Manx-medium primary school, Bunscoill Ghaelgagh.
Its initiatives, including the Bunney dys project - aimed at doubling the number of Manx speakers by 2032 - seek to embed the language in everyday family life.
The launch of Through Quirk’s Eyes will also serve as the opening event for Mooinjer Veggey’s participation in the Year of Our Language, a year-long programme of events and initiatives celebrating the continued growth of Manx Gaelic.
The exhibition is described by organisers as both a cultural and communal celebration, reflecting the shared effort to keep the language vibrant through art and education.
Admission to the exhibition will be free throughout its month-long run at the Erin Arts Centre in Port Erin.