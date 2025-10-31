Past recipients include Nigel Crowe for his work in genealogy and local history; Fiona McArdle for her commitment to the Manx language, music, and heritage; the Michael Players for preserving Manx dialect theatre; William Cain for his work on wildlife and the environment; Clare Kilgallon for her contributions to traditional music, song, and dance; the Bunscoill Ghaelgagh, the Island’s Manx-language school; and Maureen Costain Richards for her promotion of Manx artistic heritage.