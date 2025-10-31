Culture Vannin has opened nominations for the Isle of Man’s annual cultural award, the Reih Bleeaney Vanannan (RBV) — also known as Manannan’s Choice of the Year.
The award celebrates outstanding contributions to Manx culture and heritage, and anyone is invited to nominate individuals or groups who have made a significant impact.
The RBV, coordinated by Culture Vannin each year, recognises Manannan, the mythological sea god who serves as the island’s patron of culture. The award aims to honour those who have enriched Manx life through creativity, tradition, and community involvement.
Nominations for the 2025 award close at midday on Tuesday, December 2.
The nomination process is straightforward - a short online form asks nominators to explain why their chosen individual or group deserves recognition.
While achievements across all areas of Manx culture are considered, there is a particular emphasis on voluntary contributions — efforts made in personal time rather than through paid employment. Full rules and guidance notes are available for download from the Culture Vannin website (https://culturevannin.im/).
Last year’s award went to Annie Kissack, recognised for her extensive work in promoting the Manx language, music, song, folklore and poetry.
Her award highlighted the RBV’s broad scope, encompassing both long-term dedication and recent achievements across the cultural spectrum.
Director of Culture Vannin, Dr Breesha Maddrell, hopes that people will again be encouraged to make a nomination. She said: ‘The award is a really positive recognition of Manx culture to our sense of identity here.
‘It’s a way of thanking a group or an individual for what they have done to make the Isle of Man a richer place culturally.’
Since its establishment, the RBV has acknowledged a wide range of cultural contributions.
Past recipients include Nigel Crowe for his work in genealogy and local history; Fiona McArdle for her commitment to the Manx language, music, and heritage; the Michael Players for preserving Manx dialect theatre; William Cain for his work on wildlife and the environment; Clare Kilgallon for her contributions to traditional music, song, and dance; the Bunscoill Ghaelgagh, the Island’s Manx-language school; and Maureen Costain Richards for her promotion of Manx artistic heritage.
The award itself includes several symbolic elements. The recipient receives a trophy depicting Manannan, sculpted by Eric Austwick, and a medal designed by Jenny Kissack.
In addition to personal recognition, a donation is made to both the recipient and a Manx cultural cause of their choice, reinforcing the award’s role in supporting ongoing cultural activity in the island.
A judging panel composed of representatives from various Manx cultural organisations will review all nominations, and the winner will be formally announced in January.
Culture Vannin has reminded nominators to provide enough background for judges to understand the nominee’s impact, whether through recent achievements or lifelong contributions.