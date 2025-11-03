Trainee police constables from the Isle of Man Constabulary have completed a 40-mile kayaking challenge at Mooragh Park Lake in Ramsey in support of the RNLI.
The event began at 8am on Saturday, November 1, with two trainees on the water at a time, rotating throughout the day until the distance was reached. The team finished the challenge at around 3pm after seven hours of continuous kayaking.
The group chose the 40-mile distance to reflect the 40 call-outs responded to by the RNLI Isle of Man in 2024. More than £1,400 has been raised so far to support the charity’s work.
A police spokesperson said: ‘Our trainee constables completed their 40 miles of kayaking around 3pm today. They had two kayaks out on the water at one time and rotated until they hit 40 miles. It took them around seven hours and with over £1,200 raised, they’ve done amazing. Thank you to everyone who managed to spare some pennies to sponsor the team. It is very appreciated by all.’
The RNLI, which relies on volunteers and public donations, has been saving lives at sea for more than two centuries. The Isle of Man has five lifeboat stations and holds a special place in the charity’s history, as its founder, Sir William Hillary, was a Manx resident.
A Constabulary spokesperson said the trainees wanted their challenge to honour the charity’s commitment to saving lives. ‘The RNLI Isle of Man responded to 40 call-outs in 2024, saving lives at sea and keeping our community safe. We wanted our challenge to reflect and honour their incredible commitment,’ they said.
Donations raised from the event will go towards supporting the RNLI’s ongoing lifesaving operations around the island and across the UK and Ireland.