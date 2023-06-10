The Kermode family at Orrisdale Farm in Ballasalla opened their gates on Sunday for people to find out more about life as a Manx farmer.
The all-day event was part of a UK-wide initiative, Open Farm Sunday, promoted by Linking Environment and Farming as a way to bring the public closer to farming.
Visitors watched sheep being sheared, met the sheepdogs, chickens, sheep and lambs, fed calves, groomed a Clydesdale horse and clambered on board tractors new and old.
The Isle of Man Federation of Young Farmers challenged youngsters to hammer a nail into a log against the clock and have a go at stock judging .
And the Southern District Agricultural Show organised a welly-themed hunt.
Isle of Man Creamery, Isle of Man Meats, Manx NFU, Isle of Man Federation of Beekeepers, Manx Spinners, Weavers and Dyers were also in attendance.
Arbory, Castletown and Malew MHK Jason Moorhouse said the team at Orrisdale Farm produced a day that could not be faulted.
He said: ‘It is so easy to forget where our food comes from and the people who make our countryside so special, but hundreds of people really did go back to nature and the experience was fantastic.’