The Isle of Man’s 2025 cruise season will officially set sail this weekend as Silver Endeavour, one of the world’s most luxurious expedition vessels, arrives on Saturday.
Operated by Silversea Cruises, Silver Endeavour will call at the Calf of Man on April 26, where guests will embark on specialist Zodiac wildlife tours.
This marks the first of more than 50 cruise ship visits scheduled for the island this year — a record number that shows the growth of the Isle of Man’s cruise tourism sector.
In 2024, the island welcomed 43 cruise ships and 21,679 passengers, generating an estimated £1.8 million in visitor spend.
That figure is expected to rise to £2.6 million in 2025, with up to 30,000 cruise passengers forecast to step ashore.
Deborah Heather, chief executive of government tourism agency Visit Isle of Man, said: ‘It is great to see the continued growth in the number of cruise passengers and interest from world-class operators.
Eight vessels will make their maiden call this year, including Carnival Miracle and Exploris One, while several favourites will return — among them four visits from Holland America Line’s Nieuw Statendam, which has capacity for more than 2,600 passengers.
Sarah Maltby MHK, political member for tourism, motorsport and heritage, added: ‘Each passenger that steps ashore has the potential to become an ambassador for our island, sharing their experience and encouraging others to discover what makes the Isle of Man so special.’
Visit Isle of Man say it is continuing to work with local partners and the cruise industry to enhance the visitor experience and is currently recruiting volunteers to help provide a warm Manx welcome to arriving passengers.