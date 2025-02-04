Farmer-turned-podcaster Percy Hampton recently announced the launch of his new podcast ‘What’s The Skeet?’
The podcast will look to generate discussion about the Isle of Man and will feature a number of individuals from across the island, with the first episode featuring pub-owner Tom Callister being released on February 1.
Here, Percy tells Island Life what his top ten favourite places are in the Isle of Man.
South Barrule
Balladoole Historic Viking Burial Site
This is a very dear place to me, and I’ve had so many good memories sitting with my pals staring at the stars or looking endlessly out at the sea just taking our beautiful little island in.
Port Erin Beach
Plenty of youthful memories swimming out to the rafts, digging big holes and adventuring around the rocks with my mates.
Poulsom Park Castletown
Hours and hours on bicycles riding around the old skate park ramps, while the dirt tracks created so many enjoyable moments which I’ll never forget.
Port Soderick Beach
I have enjoyed walking around the trails around there many times. I’m not a massive fan of walking but I love how far away from everything Port Soderick is, which makes it so peaceful.
The Point of Ayre
I spend a few days here every year carting grass and maize silage for my uncle's contracting business. Great scenery, big machinery and plenty of laughs make every day spent up there working an enjoyable experience.
Douglas Rugby Club
A piece of my heart belongs at this rugby club. Over the past three years I’ve had an absolute blast being part of this club. Some of my favourite times at Port e Chee are spent rolling round in the mud on a cold Tuesday evening.
The Sidings
Many cold evenings spent by the fire with a nice pint of Guinness and a good bit of pub grub can’t be beaten. The Sidings is such a welcoming place where everyone is friendly and always up for a chin wag which to me makes for a great pub.
Bushy's at the Villa Marina during TT
There is no better vibe than Bushys during the TT fortnight! Manx beer and Manx burger vans keep the entrants' bellies nice and full, ready for the bands to kick off. These bands are always a blast. Don’t forget the trusty song ‘Jesus is a friend of mine’ to finish the night off in style.
My own back garden in Ballabeg!
Trampolines, tree climbing and leaning over the wall to watch the Southern 100 Races. These are many of the activities that take place in my garden with family and friends. I’ll never forget the day I got too heavy for the trampoline and went straight through it with a big bang!