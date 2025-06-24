An Onchan man has published an emotional new book which chronicles his time following Liverpool Football Club with his son.
59-year-old Keith Salmon released ‘There’s Something That The Kop Wants You To Know’ back in March, and details the ‘love, life and loss’ of following the Reds across Europe since the appointment of German manager Jurgen Klopp back in October 2015.
After touching on the loss of his own father at the start of the book, Keith takes us on a journey with him and his son Charlie and explores the ‘tears and laughter’ of following the reigning Premier League champions across the globe.
Keith said: ‘Writing the book was a process that was significantly helped by Covid-19, as I went from 50,000 to 100,000 words within a couple of weeks due to having more time.
‘I initially had 160,000 words, which was too long for publishers. My friend advised me to "kill my darlings" by removing chapters that didn't quite fit.
‘This process actually helped shape the book's focus on the Jurgen Klopp years and my relationship with my son Charlie.
‘I found the writing process challenging but rewarding. My first book about the club, “We Had Dreams And Songs To Sing”, was published in 2009, and I was initially unsure if I could still write after 16 years.
‘However, the feedback has been brilliant, with many suggesting this book might even be better than the first.’
As well as the fun and laughter that comes with football fandom, the book also touches on sensitive subjects such as the effect of the Hillsborough disaster on Keith, who was present on that fateful day in 1989.
Keith touches on the fact that he was struggling with his memories and experiences of the disaster during one of Liverpool’s most successful days under the German manager - the Champions League victory in Madrid back in 2019.
Although Keith was born in Liverpool, he moved to the island in the late 1990s after being made redundant in the UK and has lived here ever since, now with his wife and two children.
‘The island offered me opportunities that I wouldn't have had in Liverpool, particularly during the financial services boom of the late 1990s and early 2000s,’ Keith added.
‘Many people from the Isle of Man are Liverpool fans, and the island has a strong connection to the football club.
‘This book can also show people that the island is a great place to travel from - you can be a Liverpool fan in the Isle of Man and still go to all these away games across Europe.’
All proceeds from the book will go towards the Owen McVeigh Foundation, which helps to support children with cancer across Merseyside.
This includes Alder Hey Children’s Hospital, where children from the Isle of Man are often sent to for specialist treatment.
‘There’s Something That The Kop Wants You To Know’ costs £16.99 and is primarily available at Waterstone’s in Douglas.
To find out more and order online, you can visit https://www.waterstones.com/book/theres-something-that-the-kop-wants-you-to-know/keith-salmon/9781836801429