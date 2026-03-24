Tonight’s Steam Packet sailings to and from Heysham have been cancelled due to forecast adverse weather.
The Manxman was due to depart Douglas for Heysham at 7.15pm tonight (Tuesday, March 24), but this sailing has now been cancelled due to strong winds.
This means that the return sailing from Lancashire to the Isle of Man at 1.45am in the early hours of Wednesday morning has also been cancelled.
Wind speeds are expected to reach 35 miles per hour overnight, with these strong winds set to continue into Wednesday morning.
Due to this forecast, tomorrow morning’s 8am sailing from Douglas to Heysham is also at risk of cancellation. This means the 1.45pm return sailing to Douglas is also currently in doubt.
A decision on these two sailings will be made tomorrow (Wednesday, March 25) by 6am.
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