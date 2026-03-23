Twenty-nine-year-old Ryan Elmeligy admitted affray and possessing an offensive weapon.
Deputy High Bailiff Rachael Braidwood sentenced him to 16 weeks’ custody, suspended for two years.
The first incident took place on October 27, when Elmeligy was involved in a row outside Wetherspoon.
He was allegedly punched by another male, but the two then walked onto Loch Promenade, where Elmeligy punched him back several times while the man was on the ground.
He was reported to be carrying a large bread knife at shoulder height, walking on residential streets in Douglas.
This prompted armed police to be called and they located El Meligy on Thorny Road.
He’d discarded the knife but it was found, and he was said to be under the influence of alcohol or drugs, suffering from hallucinations.
Defence advocate Peter Taylor said there had been a considerable gap in his client’s offending between 2022 and 2024, when he was staying in the UK, in a stable life with a partner.
Mr Taylor said he’d then spent time in custody here, initially in relation to an allegation he was acquitted of, then for a matter which had not been pursued.
The advocate said El Meligy had been provoked before the first incident, and was in a paranoid state during the second, suffering mental health issues, exacerbated by substance misuse.
The defendant, of Tromode Road, Douglas, was also ordered to pay £250 prosecution costs, and will pay at a rate of £10 per week