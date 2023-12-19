Sing along to your favourite modern Christmas classics accompanied by a live band of top island musicians.
Ed Wilson, of Drum Base, in Ramsey, is holding the Christmas Karaoke session - Carol-oke - at Quayle’s Hall, in Ramsey, on Saturday, from 2pm to 4pm, with proceeds from the event being donated to the Isle of Man Foodbank.
He has brought together some of his favourite musicians to work with - Ed will be on drums alongside David Killgallon (keys), Katie Lawrence (violin), Mike Divers (sax), Connor Watson (guitar), Alan Presford (bass), and Sally-Anne Wilson from The Reveillettes (lead vocals).
He explained the idea for the event came from the ‘Rockeoke’ sessions he played at when he lived in London, which gave singers a chance to play with a live band.
‘It was great fun to play with some of London’s best musicians and required learning and playing a huge range of songs often with no real preparation time,’ he said.
‘Alongside Sally-Anne’s experience as a vocal teacher with groups we wanted to combine the two to offer an opportunity for people to come and sing together in a relaxed environment but with a live band.
‘Additionally, one of my goals with Drum Base is to bring more live music to more people including younger people who may not get an opportunity to see a professional live band until they’re old enough to go to a late-night venue or in a more formal setting.’
Ed opened Drum Base, the island’s first and only dedicated drum shop, in May last year.
‘With a core set of values based around education and accessibility, I aim to work with local musicians and the community to give people the opportunity to experience and enjoy both professional education and musicians without obstacles,’ he said.
‘I have been lucky to have played with hundreds of musicians over the years in lots of different scenarios and each one has given me a new perspective and opportunity to learn something new.’
Carol-oke gets under way at 2pm.
People should arrive early for refreshments from The Rumblin’ Tum, including hot chocolate and mince pies.