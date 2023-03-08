Simon’s debut poetry pamphlet Throatbone was published in 2020 followed by Queerfella, which won The Rialto Open Pamphlet Competition. He collaborated with two poets with two anthologies, All About Our Mothers and All About Our Fathers. This month, Polari Press publishes Isle of Sin followed by his third Manx pamphlet, The Whole Island from Valley Press on July 5. Here are Simon’s top 10 films: