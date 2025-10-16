Manx actress and performer Samantha Barks has been confirmed to star in a new stage show adaptation of ‘The Greatest Showman’.
The show is due to have its world premiere at the Bristol Hippodrome, running from March 15 to May 10 2026, and will then move to London’s West End.
Based on the 2017 film, the new stage adaptation features songs by Benj Pasek and Justin Paul, a book by Tim Federle, and direction and choreography by Casey Nicholaw.
The production marks the first 20th Century Studios title to be adapted for the stage by Disney Theatrical Group.
The leading cast is formed by Samantha Barks (Charity Barnum), Oliver Tompsett (P T Barnum), Lorna Courtney (Anne Wheeler), Ben Joyce (Phillip Carlyle), Vajèn van den Bosch (Jenny Lind) and Malinda Parris (Lettie Lutz).
The hit 2017 film is a musical about P.T. Barnum, a visionary who rises from humble beginnings to create a dazzling circus that celebrates difference and individuality.
As his show gains fame, Barnum faces challenges balancing ambition, family, and loyalty to the people who helped him succeed.
Speaking about being cast in the stage show, Barks said: ‘I’m thrilled to be rejoining the Disney family to play Charity Barnum.
‘There is something utterly magical about The Greatest Showman – the songs have become instant classics – and I’m so excited to partner with Olly to bring this incredible couple and their enduring love to life on stage.’
Growing up in Laxey, Barks rose to fame for her portrayal of Éponine in the 2012 film ‘Les Miserables’, while she has also portrayed Elsa in the West End stage adaptation of the popular film ‘Frozen’ since 2021.
She left the show on maternity leave in early 2023, giving birth to her first child Rafael in October later that year before returning to the West End.