A new audio resource aimed at promoting the Manx language and festive traditions has been released by Culture Vannin, offering learners the opportunity to sing popular Christmas songs in Manx Gaelic.
Titled ‘Nollick Ghennal – Songs in Manx for Christmas’, the online playlist is designed to accompany a songbook of the same name, which was first produced in 2018 by Dr Chloë Woolley, Manx music development officer at Culture Vannin.
The recordings feature a range of songs performed by well-known Gaelic singers Aalin Clague, Annie Kissack, and Ruth Keggin Gell, and are intended as a learning tool for singers of all ages and abilities.
The Nollick Ghennal songbook includes 40 festive songs, from traditional Gaelic carvals and religious hymns to light-hearted seasonal tunes and Manx translations of international Christmas favourites.
Among the collection are titles such as Oie Sheeoil (Silent Night), Rudolf y Feeaih Loghlynagh (Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer), and Manjoor Beg (Little Manger).
Also featured are popular local pieces like HP Kelly’s Arrane Cadlee yn Voidyn Moirrey (Lullaby of the Virgin Mary) and Tra va Ruggit Chreest (When Christ Was Born).
The new sound files were developed in response to a growing number of requests from educators and schools for help with pronunciation. The audio resources aim to make it easier for learners, choirs, and classrooms to engage with Manx-language music, particularly during the Christmas season.
Dr Woolley commented: ‘It was such a rewarding project working with the Bunscoill Ghaelgagh, choral conductors and other Manx speakers to bring together this collection of songs.
‘The new audio recordings will help singers even further, whether they are complete beginners or already fluent in Manx.
‘As the language grows in strength and demand for accessible resources increases, we are looking forward to hearing many of these songs performed at Christmas events here on the island and further afield.’
The songbook is available through local bookshops and music stores, while the audio files can be accessed for free via the Manx Music and Culture Vannin websites.
The project is part of a broader initiative to support the revival and daily use of the Manx language through cultural engagement and educational materials.
The songs from Nollick Ghennal will also be featured during upcoming cultural events, including the annual Cooish Manx Language Festival from November 5 to November 9, and the Big Bree Workshop Weekend for children, taking place in St John’s on Sunday, November 16.
For more information or to access the audio playlist, you can visit https://www.manxmusic.com/ or https://culturevannin.im/
