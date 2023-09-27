Tonight (Thursday)
- Dreadmann presents Jon Lightfield at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- David Holland at The Bridge, Douglas, 4.30pm.
- Granty at The Manor, Willaston, 5.30pm.
- Trad session at the Colby Glen, 8pm.
- Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Shady Acres with support from Saint Shy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.
- Nige T at The Highwayman, Peel, 9pm.
- Awesome Party Band atThe Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Ian Thompson at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- David Castro hosts karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.
- Oli Heath at The Front Porch, Douglas.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
Saturday
- Open mic hosted by Alex Cowley at the Ellan Vannin Hotel, Douglas, 7pm.
- Charity gig night in aid of Hospice Isle of Man and Anthony Nolan at The Institute, Laxey 7.30pm to 11pm.Mark Burrows and Rachel Wild at 7.30pm; JA Duo at 8pm; A Third Above at 8.30pm; Relative Impact at 9.15pm; Eugene Wilson at 10.15pm. Tickets £7 from Eugene on 222261.
- James Gillespie at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- L1nkin Park at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 8pm. Tickets from skiddle.com
- Karaoke and disco/ dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Trevor Nelson at The British, Douglas, 8.30pm.
- Voodoo Bandits at The Railway, Douglas, 9pm.
- NinjaFingers House of Funk at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.
- Joshua T Whalebone at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.
- Northern Soul Sounds at The Railway, Douglas, 9pm.
- Sunset Jet at The British, Douglas, 9pm.
- Dickie Kelly at The Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.
- The Chris Winchester Band at The Front Porch, Douglas.
Sunday
-Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm, followed by Riffs open mic at 7.30pm. Under 16s must be accompanied by a guardian.
Tuesday
-Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Singaround at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.