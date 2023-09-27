- Charity gig night in aid of Hospice Isle of Man and Anthony Nolan at The Institute, Laxey 7.30pm to 11pm.Mark Burrows and Rachel Wild at 7.30pm; JA Duo at 8pm; A Third Above at 8.30pm; Relative Impact at 9.15pm; Eugene Wilson at 10.15pm. Tickets £7 from Eugene on 222261.