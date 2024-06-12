TT might be over but there are still plenty gigs around the island where you can go to enjoy live music. Here is a round-up of what is happening.
Tonight (Thursday)
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- John and Sean, Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Friday
- Ian Thompson at The Whitestone Inn, Ballasalla, 7pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Totally 80s at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
Saturday
- Terence George & The Shakies with Callum Rowe & Friends - Sound Records DJ Set, Port Erin Arts Centre, 7pm.
- Ian Thompson at the Manx Legion, Douglas, 8pm.
- Biskee Brisht at Port Erin beach, 8pm.
- Blue Train Big Band at Peel Centenary Centre, 8pm.
- Harvey Mushman at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.
- Awesome Party Band at The Creek Inn, Peel, 9.30pm.
- Jamie Blackburn at Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
Sunday
- Traditional music session at the Whitehouse, Peel, 12.30pm-3.30pm
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.
- Ian Thompson at the British, Douglas, 4pm-6pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.45pm.
Monday
- Charlie Aaron at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.
Tuesday
- Charlie Aaron at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.