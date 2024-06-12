TT might be over but there are still plenty gigs around the island where you can go to enjoy live music. Here is a round-up of what is happening.

Tonight (Thursday)

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- John and Sean, Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

Friday

- Ian Thompson at The Whitestone Inn, Ballasalla, 7pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Totally 80s at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

Saturday

- Terence George & The Shakies with Callum Rowe & Friends - Sound Records DJ Set, Port Erin Arts Centre, 7pm.

- Ian Thompson at the Manx Legion, Douglas, 8pm.

- Biskee Brisht at Port Erin beach, 8pm.

- Blue Train Big Band at Peel Centenary Centre, 8pm.

- Harvey Mushman at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.

- Awesome Party Band at The Creek Inn, Peel, 9.30pm.

- Jamie Blackburn at Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

Sunday

- Traditional music session at the Whitehouse, Peel, 12.30pm-3.30pm

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.

- Ian Thompson at the British, Douglas, 4pm-6pm.

- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.45pm.

Monday

- Charlie Aaron at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.

Tuesday

- Charlie Aaron at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.