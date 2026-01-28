Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Prospect, Douglas, 6pm to 9pm.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Toby Higgins at the Rovers, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Ian Thompson at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Fully Grown Adults at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- ‘We Love K-Pop’ at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 12pm to 2pm and 3pm to 5pm.
- ‘Bed Before 11’ trance classics at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 6pm to 10pm.
- Open mic night at the Heron, Douglas.
- Mark Grant ‘Granty’ at the Pinewood, Douglas.
- Penthouse Dive at Sam Webb’s, Douglas.
- Biskee Brisht album launch party at Laxey Glen Pavilion, 7pm.
- Adele Dube at the Empress Hotel, Douglas, 7.30pm.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- The Fossils at the Castle Arms, Castletown, 8.30pm.
- Trevor Nelson at the British, Douglas, 9pm.
- Reservoir Rodeo at the Union, Castletown, 9pm.
- Dickie Kelly at the Albert, Douglas, 9pm.
- Fusion at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Toby Higgins hosting open mic at the Union, Castletown, 8pm to 10pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.