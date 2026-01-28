Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Trevor John Shimmin at the Prospect, Douglas, 6pm to 9pm.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Toby Higgins at the Rovers, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Ian Thompson at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Fully Grown Adults at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Saturday

- ‘We Love K-Pop’ at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 12pm to 2pm and 3pm to 5pm.

- ‘Bed Before 11’ trance classics at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 6pm to 10pm.

- Open mic night at the Heron, Douglas.

- Mark Grant ‘Granty’ at the Pinewood, Douglas.

- Penthouse Dive at Sam Webb’s, Douglas.

- Biskee Brisht album launch party at Laxey Glen Pavilion, 7pm.

- Adele Dube at the Empress Hotel, Douglas, 7.30pm.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- The Fossils at the Castle Arms, Castletown, 8.30pm.

- Trevor Nelson at the British, Douglas, 9pm.

- Reservoir Rodeo at the Union, Castletown, 9pm.

- Dickie Kelly at the Albert, Douglas, 9pm.

- Fusion at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- That Kelly Bird at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Sunday

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Toby Higgins hosting open mic at the Union, Castletown, 8pm to 10pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.