Police say they are keen to speak to four people who may have information relating to a brawl on Douglas promenade at the weekend.
Isle of Man Constabulary says ‘several people’ were involved in the altercation outside Jaks bar on Loch Promenade at around 3am on Sunday.
The force launched an appeal for information at the weekend and have now identified three females and a male they wish to speak to.
In a statement the police say: ‘At approximately 3am, officers were called to reports of an incident involving several individuals. Investigators continue to establish the full circumstances and are seeking further assistance from the public.
‘As part of ongoing enquiries, officers are particularly keen to identify and speak with four individuals who were in the area at the time and may have important information.’
One is described as a white female with long brown hair worn down, wearing a black blazer, light yellow/green wide‑leg trousers with three stripes up the side, and a black over‑shoulder bag.
The second is described as a white female wearing blue flared jeans, a brown fur jacket, white heels, with brown hair tied up.
The third is described as a white female wearing a black blazer, blue jeans, a black top, with brown hair worn down, carrying a black clutch bag.
The male is described as white, bald, wearing a blue waterproof coat, blue jeans, and brown shoes.
The force added: ‘Weare particularly keen to hear from anyone who witnessed or have knowledge of the incident or the events leading up to it, individuals who may have video footage or local residents or businesses with CCTV covering the area.’
Anyone with information should contact police on 631212, quoting reference 97/1456/26. Alternatively, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.