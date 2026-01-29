A proposed medicinal cannabis café in Ramsey has cleared a major hurdle after securing planning approval.
The Green Lounge is set to open at 66 Parliament Street, in the former Rum Baba’s site.
Founder Maria Bostock confirmed the decision on Wednesday, saying planning approval had been granted following what she described as nearly three months of waiting.
The confirmation came on her birthday, marking a significant milestone for the long-running project.
The decision was made by officers under delegated powers rather than going in front of the planning committee.
The proposal is for a coffee shop with a target to cater for medical marijuana users.
The planning officer Chris Balmer said in his report that ‘while the target audience is unusual, the proposed activities included in the planning statement do not extend beyond the scope of a normal coffee shop, and it will be assessed as such’.
But, the Design Out of Crime Officer objected to the proposal, citing concerns around security and safeguarding.
These included the need for CCTV, alarms, security lighting, certified doors and additional access controls, as well as measures to address potential drug misuse, safe disposal and the risk of customers driving under the influence.
However, the planning officer said these were not planning considerations given the use was just a coffee shop.
‘I am so happy to reveal that today I finally got the planning approval through for The Green Lounge,’ Maria said.
‘After nearly three months of waiting, holding my nerve, and keeping everything moving quietly in the background, it’s done.’
The venue has been proposed as an alcohol-free community space focused on education, wellbeing and support for medicinal cannabis patients, alongside creative workshops and events.
Despite the extended planning process, Maria said work on the premises had continued throughout.
‘While the paperwork crawled along, I didn’t stop. I’ve been working every single day to get the Lounge ready, building it properly, carefully, and with intention,’ she said.
‘It’s been a lesson in patience, trust, and staying focused even when everything feels stuck.’
With approval now secured, the Green Lounge will open Consumption Passes this Friday.
These will operate as pre-launch passes ahead of the venue’s planned opening at the end of February.
‘These will be pre-launch passes for our opening at the end of February, with full details shared at release. Passes will activate once the Lounge officially opens,’ Maria said.
The Consumption Pass system is intended for patients who legally use medicinal cannabis and wish to do so in a private, controlled and stigma-free environment.
The founders have previously stressed that smoking will not be permitted inside the venue and that only medical vaporisation will be allowed for verified pass holders, with the wider café space remaining open to adults over 18.
The project has generated public discussion since it was first announced, in part because it represents a first for the island.
Maria and fellow co-founder Daisy-May Green have previously described the Green Lounge as ‘for patients, by patients’, saying it was designed to address gaps in support, education and safe social spaces for those using cannabis for medical reasons.
The lounge is expected to host non-alcoholic refreshments, wellbeing events, creative workshops and collaborations with local artists and educators, while also aiming to bring new life to a prominent Ramsey town centre building.
Progress has not been without difficulty.
In earlier updates, Maria said the latter part of 2025 had been particularly challenging, describing December as a period that ‘threw every challenge it had’ at the project.
Even so, she remained determined to continue.
‘This project has tested me more than anything I’ve done before, but it’s also shown me what persistence really looks like,’ she said.
‘Thank you to everyone who’s supported, checked in, believed, and waited alongside me during this unbelievably stressful process.’
With planning approval now in place, the Green Lounge team say they are focused on final preparations ahead of opening later this winter.
‘What an incredible birthday present,’ Maria added. ‘I can’t wait to finally welcome you all in.’