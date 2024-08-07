Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- Oliver Heath at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8:15pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Granty at the Manor, Douglas, 7pm.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Trevor John Shimmin at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 7:30pm to 11pm.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Ian Thompson at the British, Douglas, 9pm.
- Harvey Mushman at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 9pm.
- Gary-Oke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Kool Krasi in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Harvey Mushman at the Royal Manx Agricultural Show, Knockaloe, Patrick from 5pm.
- ‘Do It Like Dua’ (Dua Lipa tribute act) at Mad Jacks, Douglas, from 5pm.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Fully Grown Adults at Port Erin Beach stage opposite the Bay Hotel, 8pm to 10pm.
- Karaoke FM at the Union, Castletown, 9pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at the Creek, Peel, 9pm.
- ‘Sideways - 100% Indie Anthems’ at Mad Jacks, Douglas, 9pm to 1.30am.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm to midnight.
- Nigel Thijs at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Sunset Jet at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin from 9.30pm.
- ‘Stuey’, music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Kool Krasi in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke FM followed by ‘King of Queen’ Andrew Bridson at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- The Ian Thompson Band at 1886 in Douglas, 9pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.