Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- Charlie Aaron at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Ian Thompson at the Ginger Hall, Sulby, 9pm.
- Dickie Kelly at the Sulby Glen Hotel, 9pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- John Gregory at the TT Grandstand (ELS stage), Douglas, 4pm to 5:30pm.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- A Third Above at the Trackside Bar, Grandstand, Douglas, 6pm.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Little Miss Dynamite at the Whitehouse, Peel.
- Karaoke FM with Mike Faragher at the Terminus Tavern, Douglas, 8:30pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Open mic night at the Manor, Douglas, 8pm to 11pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Haven, Port Erin.
- Cameron Benham at the Bridge, Douglas.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Gaz and Joe at the Ginger Hall, Sulby, 9pm.
- David Castro at Sir Norman’s Bar, Douglas, 9pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at the Union, Castletown, 9pm.
- That Kelly Bird at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- Island Maiden at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.
- Awesome Party Band at the Creek, Peel, 9:30pm.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- Two Shots at Looky’s Bar, The Palace Hotel, 10pm.
Saturday
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Little Miss Dynamite at the Central in Ramsey.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Creek, Peel.
- Garyoke at the Horse and Plough, Douglas, 7pm.
- Ollie Heath at the Bridge Inn, Laxey, 8pm.
- Winston Liu at the Queen’s Hotel, Douglas.
- That Kelly Bird at the Grain and Vine, Douglas, 9pm.
- Betty Swollox at the Ginger Hall, Sulby, 9pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at the Mitre Hotel, Ramsey, 9pm.
- Jon Lightfield at the Heron, Douglas, 9pm.
- The Bob Katz at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- Dickie Kelly at the Sulby Glen Hotel, 9pm.
- The Boneyard at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.
- Ian Thompson at the Commie in Ramsey, 9:30pm.
- The Heinrich Manouvre at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9:30pm.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- Trever John Shimmin at Looky’s Bar, Palace Hotel, Douglas, 10pm to 1am.
- Totally 80s at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke FM with Mike Faragher at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at the Trackside Bar, Grandstand, Douglas, 4pm.
- The Fossils at the Sidings, Castletown, 6pm to 9pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Alex Cowley’s open mic night at the Heron, Douglas.
- Winston Liu at the Whitehouse, Peel.
- Awesome Party Band at 1886, Douglas, 8pm.
- DJ Degsy at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 8pm.
- That Kelly Bird at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9pm.
- David Castro at Sir Norman’s Bar, Douglas, 9pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.