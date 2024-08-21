- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

- That Kelly Bird at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9pm.

- Winston Liu at the Whitehouse, Peel.

- Alex Cowley’s open mic night at the Heron, Douglas.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.

- The Fossils at the Sidings, Castletown, 6pm to 9pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at the Trackside Bar, Grandstand, Douglas, 4pm.

- Karaoke FM with Mike Faragher at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Totally 80s at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Trever John Shimmin at Looky’s Bar, Palace Hotel, Douglas, 10pm to 1am.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

- The Heinrich Manouvre at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9:30pm.

- Ian Thompson at the Commie in Ramsey, 9:30pm.

- The Boneyard at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.

- Dickie Kelly at the Sulby Glen Hotel, 9pm.

- The Bob Katz at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm.

- Jon Lightfield at the Heron, Douglas, 9pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at the Mitre Hotel, Ramsey, 9pm.

- Betty Swollox at the Ginger Hall, Sulby, 9pm.

- That Kelly Bird at the Grain and Vine, Douglas, 9pm.

- Winston Liu at the Queen’s Hotel, Douglas.

- Ollie Heath at the Bridge Inn, Laxey, 8pm.

- Garyoke at the Horse and Plough, Douglas, 7pm.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Creek, Peel.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Little Miss Dynamite at the Central in Ramsey.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Two Shots at Looky’s Bar, The Palace Hotel, 10pm.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

- Awesome Party Band at the Creek, Peel, 9:30pm.

- That Kelly Bird at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at the Union, Castletown, 9pm.

- Gaz and Joe at the Ginger Hall, Sulby, 9pm.

- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Cameron Benham at the Bridge, Douglas.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Haven, Port Erin.

- Open mic night at the Manor, Douglas, 8pm to 11pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Karaoke FM with Mike Faragher at the Terminus Tavern, Douglas, 8:30pm.

- Little Miss Dynamite at the Whitehouse, Peel.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- A Third Above at the Trackside Bar, Grandstand, Douglas, 6pm.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- John Gregory at the TT Grandstand (ELS stage), Douglas, 4pm to 5:30pm.

- Dickie Kelly at the Sulby Glen Hotel, 9pm.

- Ian Thompson at the Ginger Hall, Sulby, 9pm.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

