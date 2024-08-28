Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Garyoke at Sir Norman’s Bar, Douglas, 7pm.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- NEB live at the Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Callum Rowe and the Boredroom at Kerroo Brewing Company, Port Erin, 6pm. - Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Railway Inn, Douglas, 8pm to 11pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Nige T at Looky’s Bar, Best Western Palace and Hotel, Douglas, 9pm.
- Dickie Kelly at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- The Ian Thompson Band at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9:30pm.
- The Ballaghs at the Quids Inn, Douglas.
- Totally 80s at the Creek, Peel, 9:30pm.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
Saturday
- Neil Cowie at the Bridge, Douglas, 6pm to 11pm.
- The Heinrich Manoeuvre at Kerroo Brewing Company, Port Erin, 7pm to 9pm.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Eoin Molyneux at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Open Mic Night hosted by Alex Cowley at the Rosemount, Douglas, 8pm to 11pm.
- Red Hot Chilli Yessirs at the Railway, Douglas, 8:30pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Creek, Peel, 9pm.
- Dickie Kelly at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- Granty at Looky’s Bar, Best Western Palace and Hotel, Douglas, 9pm.
- Ian Thompson at the Mines Tavern, Laxey, 9pm.
- Not Blink-182 at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- The Neptunes at the Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Fully Grown Adults at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Dickie Kelly at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Conor Mahon at the Sidings, Castletown, 6pm to 9pm.
- Kar Ray Oke at the Rosemount, Douglas, 6pm to 9.30pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.