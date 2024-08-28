Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Garyoke at Sir Norman’s Bar, Douglas, 7pm.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- NEB live at the Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Callum Rowe and the Boredroom at Kerroo Brewing Company, Port Erin, 6pm. - Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at the Railway Inn, Douglas, 8pm to 11pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Nige T at Looky’s Bar, Best Western Palace and Hotel, Douglas, 9pm.

- Dickie Kelly at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 9pm.

- The Ian Thompson Band at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9:30pm.

- The Ballaghs at the Quids Inn, Douglas.

- Totally 80s at the Creek, Peel, 9:30pm.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

- That Kelly Bird at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.

Saturday

- Neil Cowie at the Bridge, Douglas, 6pm to 11pm.

- The Heinrich Manoeuvre at Kerroo Brewing Company, Port Erin, 7pm to 9pm.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Eoin Molyneux at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Open Mic Night hosted by Alex Cowley at the Rosemount, Douglas, 8pm to 11pm.

- Red Hot Chilli Yessirs at the Railway, Douglas, 8:30pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at the Creek, Peel, 9pm.

- Dickie Kelly at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.

- Granty at Looky’s Bar, Best Western Palace and Hotel, Douglas, 9pm.

- Ian Thompson at the Mines Tavern, Laxey, 9pm.

- Not Blink-182 at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 9pm.

- The Neptunes at the Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Fully Grown Adults at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Sunday

- Dickie Kelly at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 5pm.

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Conor Mahon at the Sidings, Castletown, 6pm to 9pm.

- Kar Ray Oke at the Rosemount, Douglas, 6pm to 9.30pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.