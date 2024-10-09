Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Railway, Douglas.
- Tripod at the Black Dog Oven, Peel.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Crawlboard at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9:30pm.
- DJ Rachel Pardoe in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
- Totally 80s at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, 10pm.
Saturday
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Ginger Hall, Sulby, 8pm to 11pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at the Heron, Douglas, 8pm.
- Jamie Blackburn at the Black Dog Ove, Peel.
- That Kelly Bird at the Grain and Vine, Douglas, 9pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Karaoke FM at the Union, Castletown, 9pm.
- David Castro at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- Neptunes at the Rovers Return, Douglas, 9pm to midnight.
- Classic rock covers by ‘The Boneyard’ at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9:15pm.
- Awesome Party Band at 1886, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Little Miss Dynamite at the Rosemount, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Powercut at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.
- Dan and Hendo in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Dave Holland at the Station, Port Erin, 5pm to 8pm.
- John Gregory at the Black Dog Oven, Peel.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.