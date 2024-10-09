Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at the Railway, Douglas.

- Tripod at the Black Dog Oven, Peel.

- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Crawlboard at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9:30pm.

- DJ Rachel Pardoe in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

- Totally 80s at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, 10pm.

Saturday

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at the Ginger Hall, Sulby, 8pm to 11pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at the Heron, Douglas, 8pm.

- Jamie Blackburn at the Black Dog Ove, Peel.

- That Kelly Bird at the Grain and Vine, Douglas, 9pm.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Karaoke FM at the Union, Castletown, 9pm.

- David Castro at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.

- Neptunes at the Rovers Return, Douglas, 9pm to midnight.

- Classic rock covers by ‘The Boneyard’ at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9:15pm.

- Awesome Party Band at 1886, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Little Miss Dynamite at the Rosemount, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Powercut at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9.30pm.

- Dan and Hendo in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Sunday

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Dave Holland at the Station, Port Erin, 5pm to 8pm.

- John Gregory at the Black Dog Oven, Peel.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.