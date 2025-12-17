Tomorrow (Friday)

- Alex Harris at Henderson and Glass, Douglas, 4pm to 7pm.

- Toby Higgins at O’Donnell’s, Douglas.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.

- The Travelling Elderberries at Peel Centenary Centre, 7.30pm.

- Joey Wilde at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- David Castro at Encore Bar, Douglas, 9pm.

- The Night Shift at Mad Jacks, Douglas, 9pm to 1.30am.

- Trevor John Shimmin at Barbary West Coast, Peel, 9pm to 11.30pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Just Blame Pete at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Saturday

- Little Miss Dynamite at Bar Logo, Ramsey.

- Soul and Motown Christmas party at Terminus Tavern, Douglas.

- Powercut at the Creek, Peel.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Haven, Port Erin.

- Mass Karaoke at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 7pm to 10pm.

- Wez Clarke at the Queen’s, Douglas, 7.30pm to 10.30pm.

- Christmas Party at the Rosemount, Douglas, 8pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8.30pm.

- Shoddywaddy at the Manx Legion, Douglas, 8.30pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at the Marine, Peel, 9pm to midnight.

- Dickie Kelly at the Albert, Douglas, 9pm.

- Bad Reputation at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Ian Thompson at the Commie, Ramsey, 9.30pm.

- Fully Grown Adults at the Mitre, Ramsey, 9.30pm.

- Awesome Party Band at Jaks Bar and Smokehouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Sunday

- Toby Higgins at the Terminus Tavern, Douglas, 1pm to 4pm.

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Fully Grown Adults at the Heron, Douglas, 5pm.

- Jay Watkins O’Connell at Black Dog Oven, Peel, 6pm.

- Dave Holland piano sessions at Frank Matchams, Douglas, 7pm.