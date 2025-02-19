Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Richard Hogg at the Peel Centenary Centre, 7pm.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Just Blame Pete at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Layla La Roux in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Saturday

- Neil Cowie’s Afternoon Disco at 1886, Douglas, 2pm to 7pm.

- OK Computer at Peel Centenary Centre, 7.30pm.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at Bar Logo, Ramsey.

- Toby Higgins at the Manx Arms, Onchan.

- Little Miss Dynamite at the Union, Castletown.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- That Kelly Bird at the Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Jon Lightfield at the Horse and Plough, Douglas, 8pm.

- DJ Degsy at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm.

- Dickie Kelly at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at the Railway, Douglas, 9pm to midnight.

- Dickie Kelly at the Sidings, Castletown, 9pm.

- Barefoot Revolution at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Awesome Party Band at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm.

- C.U. Next Friday at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Sunday

- Toby Higgins at the Terminus Tavern, Douglas, 1pm to 4pm.

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Toby Higgins at the Sidings, Castletown, 6pm.

- Charlie Aaron at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.45pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.