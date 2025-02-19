Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Richard Hogg at the Peel Centenary Centre, 7pm.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Just Blame Pete at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Layla La Roux in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Neil Cowie’s Afternoon Disco at 1886, Douglas, 2pm to 7pm.
- OK Computer at Peel Centenary Centre, 7.30pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at Bar Logo, Ramsey.
- Toby Higgins at the Manx Arms, Onchan.
- Little Miss Dynamite at the Union, Castletown.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- That Kelly Bird at the Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Jon Lightfield at the Horse and Plough, Douglas, 8pm.
- DJ Degsy at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- Dickie Kelly at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Railway, Douglas, 9pm to midnight.
- Dickie Kelly at the Sidings, Castletown, 9pm.
- Barefoot Revolution at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Awesome Party Band at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm.
- C.U. Next Friday at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Toby Higgins at the Terminus Tavern, Douglas, 1pm to 4pm.
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Toby Higgins at the Sidings, Castletown, 6pm.
- Charlie Aaron at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.45pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.