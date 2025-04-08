Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Eoin Molyneux, Tiger Boom and Steve Nash at Quids Inn, Douglas.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- David Castro at the Encore Bar, Douglas, 9pm.

- Ian Thompson at the British, Douglas, 9pm.

- Wez Clarke at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm.

- That Kelly Bird at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- David Holland at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.

- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Saturday

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Creek, Peel.

- Little Miss Dynamite at the Mitre, Kirk Michael.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Genesis at the Railway, Douglas, 8pm.

- Ian Thompson at the Horse and Plough, Douglas, 8pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at the Railway, Douglas, 8pm to 11.30pm.

- The Misfits at the Railway, Union Mills, 8.30pm.

- Conor Mahon at the Sidings, Castletown, 9pm.

- Eoin Molyneux at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9pm.

- Dusty Plankton at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- That Afro Beats Life at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 9.30pm to 1.30am.

- Awesome Party Band at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm.

- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.

Sunday

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Coffin Dodgers at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.45pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.