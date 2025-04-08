Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- Eoin Molyneux, Tiger Boom and Steve Nash at Quids Inn, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Union, Castletown.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- David Castro at the Encore Bar, Douglas, 9pm.
- Ian Thompson at the British, Douglas, 9pm.
- Wez Clarke at Sam Webb’s, Douglas, 9pm.
- That Kelly Bird at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- David Holland at Frank Matcham’s, Douglas, 9.30pm.
- Karaoke and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Saturday
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at the Creek, Peel.
- Little Miss Dynamite at the Mitre, Kirk Michael.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Genesis at the Railway, Douglas, 8pm.
- Ian Thompson at the Horse and Plough, Douglas, 8pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Railway, Douglas, 8pm to 11.30pm.
- The Misfits at the Railway, Union Mills, 8.30pm.
- Conor Mahon at the Sidings, Castletown, 9pm.
- Eoin Molyneux at the Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin, 9pm.
- Dusty Plankton at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- That Afro Beats Life at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 9.30pm to 1.30am.
- Awesome Party Band at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm.
- Music and dancing in Second Venue above the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Music and dancing in the Bench nightclub, Douglas, from 10pm.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Coffin Dodgers at Quids Inn, Douglas, 7.45pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.