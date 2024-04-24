Here’s a guide to this week’s best gigs around the island.
Tonight (Thursday)
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Karaoke FM at The Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.
- Brown Sugar at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin.
- Ian Thompson at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9pm.
- That Kelly Bird at the Grain and Vine, Douglas, from 9pm.
- Awesome Party Band at The Creek, 9.30pm
- Karaoke with Gary Oke, Venue 2 at the Nags Head, Douglas.
Saturday
- Jon Lightfield and the Minions at Laxey Working Mens’ Institute, from 7pm.
- Karaoke and disco/ dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at The Blind Pig, Douglas, 9pm – midnight.
- The Fossils at The George, Castletown, after 9pm.
- David Castro at the Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9pm.
- Little Miss Dynamite at The Commercial, Ramsey, 9.30pm.
- Ollie Heath at the Bridge Inn, Laxey.
- AEONS at The Rovers, Douglas.
- Awesome Party Band at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Dancing with Stuey, Second Venue at the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm until late.
- Great Music at the Bench, Douglas, 10pm until late.
Sunday
- Karaoke FM at The Quids Inn, Douglas, 3.15pm.
- Traditional music session at the Whitehouse, Peel, 12.30pm-3.30pm
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Open mic night at The Union, Castletown, 5pm - 8pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.