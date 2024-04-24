Here’s a guide to this week’s best gigs around the island.

Tonight (Thursday)

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Karaoke FM at The Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Brown Sugar at The Riddler Under The Nest, Port Erin.

- Ian Thompson at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9pm.

- That Kelly Bird at the Grain and Vine, Douglas, from 9pm.

- Awesome Party Band at The Creek, 9.30pm

- Jamie's Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown

- Karaoke with Gary Oke, Venue 2 at the Nags Head, Douglas.

- Great Music at the Bench, Douglas, 10pm until late.

Saturday

- Jon Lightfield and the Minions at Laxey Working Mens’ Institute, from 7pm.

- Karaoke and disco/ dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at The Blind Pig, Douglas, 9pm – midnight.

- The Fossils at The George, Castletown, after 9pm.

- David Castro at the Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas, 9pm.

- Little Miss Dynamite at The Commercial, Ramsey, 9.30pm.

- Ollie Heath at the Bridge Inn, Laxey.

- AEONS at The Rovers, Douglas.

- Jamie's Cheesey Disco at The Creek, Peel.

- Awesome Party Band at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- Dancing with Stuey, Second Venue at the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm until late.

- Great Music at the Bench, Douglas, 10pm until late.

Sunday

- Karaoke FM at The Quids Inn, Douglas, 3.15pm.

- Traditional music session at the Whitehouse, Peel, 12.30pm-3.30pm

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.

- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Open mic night at The Union, Castletown, 5pm - 8pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.