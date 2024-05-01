Here’s a guide to this week’s best gigs around the island.
Tonight (Thursday)
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Jazz at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- David Castro at Kellas, Port St Mary, 6.30pm-9.30pm.
- Penthouse Dive at the Railway Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Karaoke FM at The Front Porch, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Front Porch, Douglas after the Luton v Everton game.
- Dark Horse 12th birthday featuring Exposure at the Outback, Douglas, from 9pm.
- Winston at O'Donnell’s, Douglas.
- Karaoke with Gary Oke, Venue 2 at the Nags Head, Douglas.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Haven, Port Erin.
- Great Music at the Bench, Douglas, 10pm until late.
- Big Shot at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
Saturday
- Foo Fighters GB (tribute band) at Mad Jack’s, Douglas with two shows at 5pm and 8pm.
- David Castro at Sam Webbs, Douglas, 8pm-11pm.
- Lauren Gray and Mark Burrows at The Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- Ian Thompson at The British, Douglas. 9pm
- Kelly met Nelly, followed by That Kelly Bird at The Riddler Under the Nest, Port Erin, from 9.30pm.
- Totally 80s at The Creek, Peel, from 9.30pm.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Thirsty Pigeon, Douglas.
- Dancing with Stuey, Second Venue at the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm until late.
- Great Music at the Bench, Douglas, 10pm until late.
Sunday
- Karaoke FM at The Quids Inn, Douglas, 3.15pm.
- Traditional music session at the Whitehouse, Peel, 12.30pm-3.30pm.
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Sub Level 5 and EJECT at the Black Dog Oven, from 4pm-7pm.
- Awesome Party Band at 1886, Douglas, from 8.30pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.