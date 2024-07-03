Here’s a guide to the best gigs around the island for the week ahead.
Tonight (Thursday)
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.
- Soundcheck Isle of Man Takeover at the Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Clash Vooar at the Global Village (Tynwald Day), St Johns, from 12pm.
- Ian Thompson at the Tynwald Inn (Tynwald Day), St Johns, from 1pm.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
- Awesome Party Band at Tynwald Fest, St Johns, 7pm to 8:15pm.
- Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- That Kelly Bird at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- Jamie Blackburn at the Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.
- Big Shot at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
Saturday
- Glam Rock 70s night at Port St Mary Town Hall, 6:30pm to 11:30pm.
- Winston Liu at O’Donnells, Douglas.
- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Trevor John Shimmin at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm to 10pm.
- Party Tunes with Donald McColgan at the Creek, Peel, 9pm.
- Steve Nash at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.
- Ian Thompson at the British, Douglas, 9pm.
- Toby Higgins at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.
- Broken Rooster at the Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.
- The Boneyard playing Classic Rock Covers at the Railway, Port St Mary, 9:15pm.
- Dan Armstrong at the Bench Nightclub, Douglas.
- Awesome Party Band at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.
- 60s, 70s and 80s at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm until 2am.
Sunday
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.
- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.
- Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Rosemount Hotel, Douglas, from 5:30pm to 9:30pm.
- Riffs Open Mic at the Quids Inn, Douglas, 7:45pm.
Tuesday
- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.