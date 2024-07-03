Here’s a guide to the best gigs around the island for the week ahead.

Tonight (Thursday)

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Derby Road, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Soundcheck Isle of Man Takeover at the Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Clash Vooar at the Global Village (Tynwald Day), St Johns, from 12pm.

- Ian Thompson at the Tynwald Inn (Tynwald Day), St Johns, from 1pm.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

- Awesome Party Band at Tynwald Fest, St Johns, 7pm to 8:15pm.

- ​Karaoke and Disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- That Kelly Bird at the Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.

- Jamie Blackburn at the Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.

- Big Shot at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.

Saturday

- Glam Rock 70s night at Port St Mary Town Hall, 6:30pm to 11:30pm.

- Winston Liu at O’Donnells, Douglas.

- Karaoke and disco/dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Trevor John Shimmin at the Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm to 10pm.

- Party Tunes with Donald McColgan at the Creek, Peel, 9pm.

- Steve Nash at the Manx Arms, Onchan, 9pm.

- Ian Thompson at the British, Douglas, 9pm.

- Toby Higgins at the Whitehouse, Peel, 9pm.

- Broken Rooster at the Quids Inn, Douglas, 9:15pm.

- The Boneyard playing Classic Rock Covers at the Railway, Port St Mary, 9:15pm.

- Dan Armstrong at the Bench Nightclub, Douglas.

- Awesome Party Band at Jaks Bar and Steakhouse, Douglas, 10pm.

- 60s, 70s and 80s at Looky’s Bar, Douglas, 10pm until 2am.

Sunday

- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, from 3pm until 7pm.

- Karaoke Stars at the Quids Inn, Douglas, from 3.15pm.

- Karaoke with Ray Sloane at the Rosemount Hotel, Douglas, from 5:30pm to 9:30pm.

- Riffs Open Mic at the Quids Inn, Douglas, 7:45pm.

Tuesday

- Singaround at The Manor, Douglas, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Karaoke Stars at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnell’s, Douglas, 8.30pm.