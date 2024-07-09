A new maze has opened in a Douglas park in memory of a former council worker.
Dave’s Maze, which is situated in one of the old tennis courts in Noble’s Park, was officially opened on Monday by Mayor Natalie Byron-Teare.
A council spokesperson said: ‘This amazing maze is a tribute to David Hewes our former head of parks at Douglas City Council, who dedicated himself to enhancing our community spaces.
Dave's Maze in Noble's Park (Douglas City Council)
Dave's Maze will be open daily between 8am and 4pm throughout spring and summer.
Mayor Natalie Byron-Teare opening the new maze (Douglas City Council)