The owners of a building which was home to one of Ramsey’s most popular restaurants says there no option but to turn it into apartments.
Owner Kenneth Devaney says he cannot find a tenant to take over the building at East Quay which was home to the Harbour Bistro and then the Harbour View Bistro until its closure in April last year.
The historic building on the quayside was once the Union Hotel accommodating sailors and dates back to the 1800s.
The building includes a restaurant that can serve 70 customers, as well as a commercial kitchen and a bar. Business equipment such as bar furniture and appliances was also be included in any potential sale.
However, the owner has struggled to find anyone to take it over and has now applied to turn the historic building into four apartments. Indeed, the last restaurant operator only survived for three years before being forced to shut.
In the planning statement, the applicant’s agent says: ‘The proposal for this property is to convert to fully residential accommodation, as the owner cannot find a suitable tenant to take it on as a restaurant business which it has been for over 20 years.
‘When the owner recently retired, a tenant took the business on, but it closed down over six months ago due to not being able to make it financially viable.
‘It is a good use for a vacant building, that has been vacant for a long time now and has had no interest in being bought and re-established as a restaurant/commercial building at ground and first floor levels.
‘With its new residential status it will bring life back in to that part of the harbour and provide activity and natural surveillance and security with it.’
The former Harbour Bistro closed down in November 2019 having been in operation for 28 years and was renowned for its fresh fish and seafood dishes. Harbour View Bistro opened in 2020 but only lasted three years.