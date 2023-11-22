Tonight (Thursday)

- Ian Thompson at 1886, Douglas, 5.30pm.

- Dreadmann presents Acoustic Atmosphere at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Ramsey Folk Club singaround at the Buffs (R.A.O.B) Club, Ramsey, 8pm to 11pm.

- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.

Tomorrow (Friday)

- Trevor Nelson at The Manor, Willaston, 5.30pm.

- Manx Punx Presents Twist You Are 30 with The Ballaghs, Half Naked Headline and Impulsive & Self Destructive at The Outback, Douglas, 7pm.

- RS Promotions presents Boney M, Heatwave and disco with DJ Peter Dunn at the Villa Marina, Douglas, 8pm. Tickets from www.villagaiety.com

- Trad session at the Colby Glen, 8pm.

- ​Songwriter 2023 final - Wez Clarke, Danny Looney, Trevor Shimmin and Joey Wylde - at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.

- Ian Thompson at The Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.

- Big Shot at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- David Castro hosts karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.

- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.

Saturday

- Alex Cowley at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.

- Karaoke and disco/ dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.

- David Castro at Henderson & Glass, Douglas, 9pm.

- Karaoke FM at The Manx Arms, Douglas, 9pm.

- Dickie Kelly at The Sidings, Douglas, 9pm.

- Ian Thompson at The British, Douglas, 9pm.

- Trevor Shimmin at The Rosemount, Douglas, 7pm.

- The Sideways 4th Birthday Party: Arctic Monkeys Takeover at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 9pm, buytickets.at/sideways

- Powercut at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.

- Awesome Party Band at The Creek, Peel, 9.30pm.

- Fully Grown Adults at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

- Karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.

- Eoin Molyneux at 1886, Douglas, 11pm.

- Miss Dynamite at The Mitre, Ramsey.

- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.

Sunday

- Trad music session at Laxey Sailing Club, 12.30pm-4pm.

- ​Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.

- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, 3.15pm. Riffs open mic, 7.30pm.

- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.

Tuesday

- Monthly Jazz Club with Indigo, Blue Vannin and guests at Bar George, Douglas, 7.30pm.

-Singaround at The Manor, Willaston, 8pm.

Wednesday

- Derek and Margaid in Foyer Lunchtime Concert at House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm.

- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.

- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.