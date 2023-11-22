Tonight (Thursday)
- Dreadmann presents Acoustic Atmosphere at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Saddleoke with Ray Sloane at The Saddle, Douglas.
Tomorrow (Friday)
- Trevor Nelson at The Manor, Willaston, 5.30pm.
- Manx Punx Presents Twist You Are 30 with The Ballaghs, Half Naked Headline and Impulsive & Self Destructive at The Outback, Douglas, 7pm.
- RS Promotions presents Boney M, Heatwave and disco with DJ Peter Dunn at the Villa Marina, Douglas, 8pm. Tickets from www.villagaiety.com
- Trad session at the Colby Glen, 8pm.
- Songwriter 2023 final - Wez Clarke, Danny Looney, Trevor Shimmin and Joey Wylde - at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Karaoke and disco at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at The Mitre, Ramsey, 8.30pm.
- Ian Thompson at The Front Porch, Douglas, 9pm.
- Big Shot at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- David Castro hosts karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.
- Albertoke with Ray Sloane at The Albert, Douglas.
Saturday
- Alex Cowley at The Black Dog Oven, Peel, 8pm.
- Karaoke and disco/ dance tunes at The Central, Ramsey, 8pm.
- David Castro at Henderson & Glass, Douglas, 9pm.
- Karaoke FM at The Manx Arms, Douglas, 9pm.
- Dickie Kelly at The Sidings, Douglas, 9pm.
- Ian Thompson at The British, Douglas, 9pm.
- Trevor Shimmin at The Rosemount, Douglas, 7pm.
- The Sideways 4th Birthday Party: Arctic Monkeys Takeover at Mad Jack’s, Douglas, 9pm, buytickets.at/sideways
- Powercut at Quids Inn, Douglas, 9.15pm.
- Awesome Party Band at The Creek, Peel, 9.30pm.
- Fully Grown Adults at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
- Karaoke at Second Venue, above the Nags Head, Douglas, 10pm till late.
- Eoin Molyneux at 1886, Douglas, 11pm.
- Miss Dynamite at The Mitre, Ramsey.
- Jamie’s Cheesey Disco at The Union, Castletown.
Sunday
- Trad music session at Laxey Sailing Club, 12.30pm-4pm.
- Karaoke at The Central, Ramsey, 3pm-7pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Mike Faragher at Quids Inn, 3.15pm. Riffs open mic, 7.30pm.
- Ka-Ray-Oke at Jaks, Douglas, 10pm.
Tuesday
- Monthly Jazz Club with Indigo, Blue Vannin and guests at Bar George, Douglas, 7.30pm.
-Singaround at The Manor, Willaston, 8pm.
Wednesday
- Derek and Margaid in Foyer Lunchtime Concert at House of Manannan, Peel, 12.30pm.
- Karaoke Stars with Andy at Quids Inn, Douglas, 8pm.
- Traditional music session at O’Donnells, Douglas, 8.30pm.