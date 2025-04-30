Now in its third year, the three-day music, arts and wellness celebration has firmly found its rhythm, and founder Scotty Bradshaw has one clear ambition: for Full Moon to become the Isle of Man’s second-biggest event after the TT.
Set to take place from June 27 to 29 at a picturesque rural location on Richmond Hill, the festival has grown from a grassroots idea into a major fixture on the Manx summer calendar.
This year’s event promises its biggest line-up yet — with six music areas, glamping options, a host of UK headliners, and a renewed focus on wellness activities.
Speaking to Island Life, Scotty said: ‘This is the good bit — when you see it all come together.
‘From the very first act right through to Sunday night, it’s all planned.
‘It might look free and easy, but there’s structure behind it. We’ve left nothing to chance.’
Headline acts this year include OK Computer, a Radiohead tribute band with a huge UK following, and internationally-renowned DJ Yousef, a major coup for the festival as it begins to court audiences from across the water.
‘We’ve always showcased our brilliant Manx talent — people like Clash War are seriously underrated — but now we’re trying to bring in more UK names, too.
‘We had about 8% of ticket sales from the UK last year, and we’re aiming to grow that.
‘Bringing in people like Yousef helps with that, because he doesn’t even play much in Manchester or Liverpool anymore.’
The festival's expansion hasn’t come easily.
Scotty explains that planning and coordinating six music zones over three days is a ‘logistical puzzle’, and that a partnership with Visit Isle of Man has been years in the making.
He’s also working on a deal to secure a fixed venue for the next three years — a commitment that could help stabilise and scale the event even further.
Wellness is now a major part of the Full Moon offering, with the return of ice baths led by the Manx Iceman, saunas courtesy of River Sea Sauna and Morning Momentum, and yoga sessions led by Kate Bergquist and Heidi Danaher.
An 80s-themed aerobics class for up to 200 people is also in the works.
‘The wellness stuff really took off last year. I thought people were nuts at first, but then suddenly everyone’s in the ice bath or doing yoga at 10am with a hangover — it’s brilliant.’
This year also sees the launch of the Full Moon Festival podcast, hosted by Scotty, featuring behind-the-scenes chats with performers and island creatives.
The first episode is already out, with none other than cycling legend Peter Kennaugh, who’s very much into his music and popping up at Full Moon this summer, with more episodes planned around the festival — and possibly beyond.
‘I’ve always done my own social media, but now it’s time to grow.
‘The podcast is a new way to tell our story, get people involved and keep building momentum.’
With dreams of eventually attracting artists like Rick Astley and cementing itself as a festival powerhouse, similar to that in the Isle of Wight, Full Moon Festival 2025 is shaping up to be the most ambitious yet — and it's proudly flying the Manx flag every step of the way.