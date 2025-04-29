A person had to be rescued after becoming trapped when an all-terrain vehicle tipped over near the Home of Rest for Old Horses on Richmond Hill on Monday afternoon.
Crews from Douglas Fire Station, along with a duty officer, were dispatched to the scene by the Isle of Man’s Emergency Services Joint Control Room (ESJCR) to support colleagues from the Ambulance Service.
The Isle of Man Fire and Rescue Service said the incident involved a casualty who had become trapped inside the vehicle following the rollover.
Upon arrival, fire crews worked alongside paramedics to carefully free the individual using small hand tools.
The casualty was then transferred to a waiting ambulance for further treatment.
No further details have been released about the nature of the person’s injuries.