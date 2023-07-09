The event, which Peel Heritage Trust has been organising for more than 20 years, usually takes place every two years but was disrupted due to Covid restrictions.
It’s taking place for the first time since 2018.
Several of the gardens featured this year are new and there are others which are open again after many years.
One of those taking part is the Royal Hotel pub garden in Atholl Street.
The community event has been joined by a yarn bombing team who Nikki Sperring said will be ‘running amok around the town’.
‘It’s all top secret on what they’re hitting this year, definitely worth a skeet,’ she said.
Each adult taking part needs to buy a brochure (£5) as the ticket.
They are available from Mitchell’s Newsagents, Celtic Gold and Peel News Centre in Peel, Kirby Garden Centre and The Welcome Centre in Douglas, Greens Café in St John’s and the Port Erin and Ramsey branches of Bridge Bookshop.
Admission is free for children.
Nikki said: ‘Thanks to all those who have helped with the knitting, providing wool and the decorating team.
‘Voirrey Heaton deserves a special mention as she has been a key figure in getting everyone, including the town’s children involved.’
A big table top Sale, Yn Creck Mooar, takes place on Sunday from 11am to 4pm.
You must register by email to [email protected] or pop into the town hall for the rules and to add your street to the guide.
Peel Market will be open from 11am to 4pm on both days.
Filbey’s Food Shack will have a pop-up on the all-weather area in Marine Parade.
Free parking is available in the Headland fields on Ramsey Road.
Some of the proceeds from this year’s Peel Secret Gardens will be used to fund the repair and painting of benches around Peel with the help of Western Men in Sheds.